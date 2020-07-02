UVa Wise announces revised football slate for 2020

The Cavaliers now are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 10 at Mars Hill in a South Atlantic Conference game.
A second road game follows on Sept. 19 against out-of-conference foe Presbyterian before UVA Wise begins a three-game, all-SAC homestand at Carl Smith Stadium, playing Carson-Newman on Sept. 26, Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 3 and Newberry on Oct. 10.
The Cavs stay in conference for a road game against Tusculum on Oct. 17 and a homecoming matchup with Wingate on Oct. 24.
Two more road games follow, at Limestone on Oct. 31 and Catawba on Nov. 7, before the Cavs return home for a regular season-capping nonconference contest against Barton.
UVA Wise players are scheduled to report to camp on Aug. 1 and begin preseason practice the following week.