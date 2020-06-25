Crockett's Kollie on short list of all-time prospects

The David Crockett linebacker, a rising senior, has achieved one of 247 Sports Composite’s highest-ever ratings among Northeast Tennessee high school football standouts over the last two decades. And Kollie made a fairly big step toward a decision Wednesday when he narrowed his college list down to five schools.

College football ratings have gotten more detailed in recent years, and one of the top sites is 247 Sports Composite. It is an aggregate of public ratings by major recruiting services. The resulting rankings are considered an industry consensus on the top recruits in the nation.

The history of the rankings goes back to 2000, and since that time there have been three four-star prospects from the area: Jason Witten, Curt Phillips and Kollie. Here is the list:

JASON WITTEN, DE (2000)

Rating: .9606

High school: Elizabethton

College: Tennessee

NFL: Dallas, Las Vegas

PRINCE KOLLIE, LB (2021)

Rating: .8977

High school: David Crockett

Top college targets (in alphabetical order, according to Kollie’s announcement on his Twitter page Wednesday): Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

CURT PHILLIPS, QB (2008)

Rating: .8906

High school: Sullivan South

College: Wisconsin

3-star

Northeast Tennessee has also produced some three-star high school talent. Among those on the 3-star list are:

VINCE REDD, DE (2003)

Rating: .8667

High school: Elizabethton

College: Virginia, Liberty

NFL: New England

MACK CROWDER, C (2011)

Rating: .8600

High school: Tennessee High

College: Tennessee

CAMERON HITE, WR (2019)

Rating: .8432

High school: Greeneville

College: Wake Forest

CHARLIE BROWDER, TE (2021)

Rating: .8416

High school: Dobyns-Bennett, Christ School

Top college offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, N.C. State, UCLA

(Note: Browder announced his commitment to Central Florida on his Twitter page Wednesday.)

DORIEN GODDARD, WR (2019)

Rating: .8364

High school: Greeneville

College: Virginia

MALIK FOREMAN, CB (2013)

Rating: .8289

High school: Dobyns-Bennett

College: Tennessee

TYLER HAYWORTH, G (2012)

Rating: .8190

High school: Dobyns-Bennett

College: Wake Forest

ACROSS THE STATE

Here are the members of the top 10 all-time from the state of Tennessee:

No. 1: Patrick Turner

The Goodpasture Christian standout received the highest-ever ranking, earning a mark of .9992 in 2005. The wide receiver signed with South Carolina and totaled 1,752 yards receiving with 17 touchdowns in his career. He was picked in the third round of the 2009 draft by the Miami Dolphins and played four seasons in the NFL.

No. 2: Gerald Riggs Jr.

In 2002, Riggs had a rating of .9970 out of Chattanooga Red Bank.

The 6-foot, 220-pound running back went on to play at the University of Tennessee, totaling 1,893 yards with 10 touchdowns over four seasons.

No. 3: Jalen Ramsey

A star cornerback at Brentwood Academy, Ramsey received a rating of .9923 in 2013.

After three seasons at Florida State, the 6-1, 189-pounder was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been an NFL standout for four seasons and is currently with the Los Angeles Rams.

No. 4: Brandon Warren

The Alcoa product was rated at .9922 in 2006. The 6-2, 230-pound tight end signed with Florida State, playing one season there before transferring to Tennessee. He played two seasons with the Vols, scoring a pair of touchdowns in 2009.

No. 5: Trey Smith

A standout offensive tackle from University School of Jackson, Smith was rated at .9920 in 2017. The 6-6, 325-pound beast has played three seasons for the Vols.

He started as a true freshman, but missed parts of the 2018 season with blood clots. He returned to the field in 2019, and is expected to be one of the top linemen in the SEC in 2020.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

No. 6. JaCoby Stevens

(.9901, 2017, Murf. Oakland, LSU)

No. 7. Tee Higgins

(.9900, 2017, Oak Ridge, Clemson, Cincinnati Bengals)

No. 8. Albert Means

(.9890, 2000, Mem. Trezevant, Alabama and Memphis)

No. 9. Marlon Brown

(.9689, 2009, Mem. Harding Academy, Georgia, Baltimore Ravens)

No. 10. Cade Mays

(.9689, 2018, Knox Catholic, Georgia and Tennessee)

Only five players across the nation have ever received a perfect rating of 1.0000. They are:

— Jadeveon Clowney (South Pointe High in Rock Hill, S.C., in 2011). Clowney is a standout defensive end who spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks.

— Robert Nkemdiche (Loganville, Ga., in 2013). He played defensive end with the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins before being released in November.

— Rashan Gary (Paramus Catholic in New Jersey in 2016). He plays defensive tackle for the Green Bay Packers.

— Vince Young (Madison High in Houston in 2002). He played six NFL seasons at quarterback, five with the Tennessee Titans.

— Ernie Sims (North Florida Christian in Tallahassee in 2003). He played eight NFL seasons, four with the Detroit Lions.