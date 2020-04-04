Crockett's Kollie being courted by big-time programs

JONESBOROUGH — Offers keep rolling in, and Prince Kollie is trying to stay grounded and humble.

“It’s overwhelming, but it really is a blessing,” said the David Crockett football standout. “It’s a dream come true and something I’ve waited on. I am just thankful for it.”

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound junior has received offers from 21 schools, and there is no shortage of big-time opportunities. Among them are Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Auburn and Virginia.

Kollie said he believes he can play at that level.

“Since all of those coaches believe in me, I believe I can definitely do it,” he said. “Anything is possible with God. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Kollie, a three-star prospect, is ranked No. 32 in the nation at outside linebacker. He is No. 13 in Tennessee.

Most schools are looking at him as a linebacker, but Virginia Tech has targeted him as a potential safety. The Hokies are among the schools that fit Kollie’s conference hopes.

“I was thinking ACC or SEC,” he said. “Those are the two leagues I will probably give all of my focus to.”

Other offers have come from Appalachian State, Army, Austin Peay, Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

As for what position he will play, Kollie said he’ll let the college coaches figure it out. But defense is his most likely landing spot.

His speed, physicality and natural ability to get to the ballcarrier have piqued college coaches’ interest.

“Outside linebacker probably,” Kollie noted. “A lot of schools like the quickness. Colleges have turned more toward shorter, faster linebackers. I might have to add a little weight, maybe go up to 215 or 225.”

One of the good things about the offers rolling in at this time is being able to detach for a few minutes from the coronavirus pandemic, Kollie said.

“It actually does take my mind away from the virus,” he said. “I’m thankful for that.”

For now, he’s trying to stay in shape.

“I have a set of weights downstairs, so I’m still working out every day,” he said. “I haven’t had a gap in my workouts.”

As for the 2020 high school season, Kollie said he’s excited about the role he will add to his receiver position on offense.

“A little sneak peek: I will be playing a little bit at quarterback,” he said.

The wildcat package could also include some passing, he said.

“It will fall on us to find out, but I believe I can throw it,” he said. “We have to be unpredictable. I’m stoked. I’m so excited about it. I can’t wait to show a lot of people what I can do at that position.”

The prospect of losing spring practice could slow Kollie’s development behind center, he acknowledged.

“Spring is crucial,” he said. “If we don’t have time to cover the new system, it will hurt us a little bit. We would just have to work hard closer to the start of the season.”

Kollie said he thinks Crockett will be good this year.

“I am a full believer in my guys,” he said. “I’m ready to go to battle. I think we will be good.”