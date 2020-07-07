Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

When was the last time that you had a lengthy period of time when you were like a ship sailing in rough waters? Many years ago while serving in the U.S. Navy, I was assigned to a ship and during my time onboard, we had many occasions when we battled stormy seas for many consecutive days. There would be times where we held on for dear life while transiting the rough ocean currents and surrounding storms. Fortunately, with these rough underway periods, we sailed out of the turbulent waters and enjoyed calm seas and a steady ship! Life was much happier and more delightful. Smooth sailing once again!

Often for us, life is much like the rough sea going adventures that I described. For many of us who had been out to sea before, we knew that the sea would eventually calm down and we would be sailing through tranquil waters again. How did we know this? We knew this because of our past experiences which turned out well and we made it to our destination safe and sound. Our past positive outcomes helped us to acquire confidence that we would survive the tumultuous time we were going through.

As we head through stormy and rough seas in life, we can draw strength from God, which will help us to survive the moment as well as build confidence to face the next troubling time. There are two Bible verses that we can dwell upon which can help us with building confidence that we will survive the storm and remind us where our strength and help comes from.

Psalm 46:1 says: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” Much like transiting rough and tumultuous seas, life can be the same way. Perhaps recalling that God is our refuge and strength when we turn to Him, and knowing He is present in the midst of tough and challenging times, this can offer us reassurance and provide us with hope as we seek to survive the tough moment.

Isaiah 40:31 also offers us hope and encouragement: “For those who trust in the Lord will gain new strength; they will soar on wings like eagles, run and not grow weary, walk and not be faint!” I hope the future offers smooth sailing and calm waters for you in life!

James Reasor is a Volunteer Chaplain at Ballad Health.