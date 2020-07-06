You can know ~ Do you know?

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

In the urgency of this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the good Lord has blessed this preacher with a wonderful church, a city with a wonderful police force, and other churches in our country.

I’m grateful that there are some things we can know. We can know we are living in the last days for the people of God. We can know by many infallible proofs of the existence of the fact of the new birth. I would ask you to consider a few directly from the Bible, God’s Holy Word.

First, we know by the evidence of the change. 2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he’s a new creature; all things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” Every Christian has experienced this.

Secondly, we also can know by the evidence of God’s abiding spirit. 1 John 4:13 says, “Hereby we know that we dwell in him, and he in us, because he hath given us of his spirit.” My friend, when one is genuinely saved, a new spirit is given to him. Oh, what a difference He makes.

Thirdly, we know by reason of our faith. Faith is the most important ingredient in the Fact of Salvation. Paul the apostle told Timothy in his second letter 1:12, “For we know whom I have believed and am persuaded that he is able to keep that which I have committed unto him against that day.” We know the elements of saving faith are the emotional element which is what you want to feel, then there is the intellectual element which is what you know; you put them together and you have the third element which is the volitional which is putting it in action. Amen!

We know by personal acquaintance because Jesus said it in his prayer. John 17:3, “And this is the life eternal, that we might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ whom thou hast sent.” Give God praise! And Job 19:25 says, “For I know that my redeemer liveth and that he shall stand at the latter day upon the earth.” I am glad you can know by the testimony of the word of God. The apostle John saith in 1 John 5:13, “These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.” Oh, beloved, our desire for Christian fellowship tells us that we are in the family of God. Do you have a desire to be in church? And to be with God’s people? If not, trust Christ, repent of your sin of unbelief, and you can know. I am thankful I have the knowledge of Salvation!

