Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

“And God said, ‘Let there be light’: and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness. And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. ...” (Genesis 1:3-5)

Sitting on the front porch swing and facing east at the dawning of day, one can catch a glimpse of God’s created glory. As the sun creeps over the hilltops of Big Ridge, it splashes forth a kaleidoscope of brilliant light rays. Gradually it cascades into hundreds of light streaks, illuminating fog particles and heating instantly the things God placed on Earth. In Fairview, Virginia, a country lad can watch for only a moment; there are things to do and places to go. The high hills hold back the approaching sunlight to burst it forth in a splendor of beauty. It is an awesome and welcome sight. The birthing of light into the dark of night clearly represents the birth of a new day. “And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night. ... And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon on the earth, And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness: and God saw that it was good.” (Genesis 1:16-18)

Move into the light and enjoy the day God gives you to rejoice therein. “Then spake Jesus again unto them, saying, ‘I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.’ ” (John 8:12).

In John 9:5, we’re reminded that, “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” And, in John 12:46, “I am come a light into the world, that whosoever believeth on me should not abide in darkness.”

Jesus said that he would go away and that we would be the light of the world. Matthew 5:14 says, “Ye are the light of the world ...” and Matthew 5:16 continues, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

It seems dark at noon when we are confined by the unknown threat of some microscopic creature of attack. Let not your heart be troubled. Believe in Jesus, for strength from His light. “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.” (1 John 1:5)

Revelation 22:5 tells us, “And there shall be no night there; and they need no candle, neither light of the sun; for the Lord God giveth them light: and they shall reign for ever and ever.” Know God, know peace. Amen.

Boda Lawson is an assistant pastor at New Melody Church in Duffield, Virginia.