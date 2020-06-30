Sing praises to God

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

In my daily spiritual walk and routines, which help me to keep my eyes, mind and heart focused on God and His son Jesus Christ, I listen to Christian praise-worship music! If I’ve had a day where I feel ragged and tired of many stressful situations that have happened, I will often listen to my favorite praise-worship groups and performers. There are many great and moving groups and recording artists who are definitely motivating, uplifting and inspirational, and who provide us with scripturally grounded music.

One of my favorite groups is the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir! Wow! Their performances are moving, uplifting and motivating! As you are listening, it is hard to sit still and remain composed. You definitely feel the energy coming from these dynamic singers and musicians! There are many songs that they’ve recorded and performed that I have found inspirational and encouraging, but the one that I have enjoyed the most would be: “Jesus Is.” When you listen to it, you realize there is a Biblical support for this song. In John 14:6, Jesus Christ says, “I am the way, the truth and the life, there is no way to the Father except though me.” I love both the song (“Jesus Is”) and this Bible verse because both help me to ensure my focus and priorities are in the right place: Jesus!

Another favorite performer is Lincoln Brewster! He has a mellow and soothing voice, but definitely knows how to work a “six-string.” He does a great job of communicating where his heart is, which reflects God and His Son Jesus Christ. A favorite song he has performed is “God You Reign,” with the name of the song being evident of God’s omnipotence and sovereignty. I am thankful God has provided us with many beautiful creations that Lincoln Brewster sings about! In today’s world, filled with many troubling and concerning events, this song by Mr. Brewster reassures us that “God reigns” and is sovereign and in control. Psalms 97:1 reminds us of what “God You Reign” indicates: “The Lord reigns, let the earth be glad; let the distant shores rejoice.”

Sometimes our worship practices may be in the form of “organized religion” related to the assembly of believers in a common place, such as a building. However, we can worship God anywhere and anytime, and one great way of doing it is to sing praises to Him! What is your favorite song — the one that lifts your spirit?

James Reasor is a volunteer chaplain with Ballad Health.