Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

God is good all the time and all the time God is good! That statement is often said, but during a pandemic, national unrest, or the bad times in life, one may find it hard to see that God is good. Therefore, Nahum 1:7 declares three practical promises when it says, “The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; he knows those who take refuge in him.”

The first truth proclaimed is the Assurance of God because the Lord is good. Regardless of finances, government, protests, people, problems, sickness or death, Psalm 145:9 reminds us, “The Lord is good to all; and his tender mercies are over all his works.” That is why we are comforted by the song, “The God on the Mountain,” when we sing “the God of the good times is still God in the bad times.”

A second truth stated is the Assistance of God reminding discouraged people God is a stronghold in the day of trouble. Psalm 46:1 says, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble,” and Nahum 1:2 describes God as jealous. Describing humans as jealous shows their sinful nature of fear in losing something or someone that is dear to them. While God does not sin, describing Him as jealous shows He places Himself between us and any person or event that could harm us because we are His precious possession. Suppose while at the zoo with your child, a lion escaped from its cage. Any parent would do everything in their power to place themselves between the child and the lion because they are jealous over that child. That’s how it is with God and because we are precious to Him He’ll do whatever it takes to protect us.

The final promise shows the Acknowledgment of God stating, He knows them that trust in Him. God knows your name and every detail of your life. Even the hairs of your head are numbered and nothing about you or your situation escapes His eye or attention.

One day a teenage boy told his grandmother about his problems and how everything in his life was going wrong. As she baked a cake, she asked if he would like a snack. “Have some cooking oil,” to which he said, “Yuck.” “Have some raw eggs,” and he said, “That’s gross.” “How about some flour or baking soda,” to which he said, “That’s awful.” “All those things are terrible,” said the boy, and his grandmother replied, “By themselves they are, but when put together in the right way, they make a delicious cake and God works the same way.”

Often, we wonder why God would let us go through such bad and difficult times. But as we trust God, despite the circumstances, eventually, together all things make something wonderful and that’s why we can say God is good.

Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.