Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

This seems to be a unique and unusual time in our nation — when turmoil, fear and anxiousness are gripping the hearts and lives of many Americas.

We look at our nation over the last several years, and never have we seen what is happening now. Thousands of people marching from southern nations forcing their way into our nation, political unrest, a pandemic threatening our lives, rioting and chaos hitting our streets, looting, burning, killing, and hating.

Focusing on all that is happening can only bring more fear and anxiousness to people. Could there be another way Christians can address the fact that the very fabric of our nation seems to be crumbling around us? My dad often reminded me, in society, to try to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem. Could that be true in our nation today? How can we become part of the solution for a nation in turmoil?

Our first step would be to search God’s word for direction and answers. Jesus (Matthew 6) had been talking to His disciples about prayer and where to put their greatest focus in life. He ended by saying in Matthew 6:33, “Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness and all these things shall be added to you.”

Jesus says first to seek Him and His way for our family and our nation, and things will begin to straighten out. I believe Christians should ask God, “What is my part?” Only a few years ago, during times like these, churches would be full of people day and night seeking God for His answers.

Jesus then taught us to pray His Kingdom come, His will to be done. He teaches us to pray the answer. We exercise faith as we pray. Faith tells us we pray to a God who has no limitations. Faith tells us to pray those things that are not, as though they were, so they will be.

We pray the virus will die never to raise its head again. We pray God restore order to our streets again. We pray God restore peace to our nation. We pray God use the church during times of unrest to tell those around us Jesus really is the answer, and He will never leave us or forsake us.

As we join together seeking Him, our fears dissolve and the solutions begin to fall in place.

The Rev. Sheldon Livesay is executive director of Of One Accord Ministry in Rogersville.