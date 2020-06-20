Bancroft Bible Camp serving up family fun

When it became clear the COVID-19 pandemic was going to put a cramp in traditional summer camp, the folks at Bancroft Gospel Ministry in Kingsport decided to get creative.

“We love our campers as individuals, but we also love their families. So, this summer, we wanted to provide an opportunity for you and your family to come and experience camp together,” Camp Director Derrick Marrs announced in an online video.

Royal Family Camps offer families – of any size – an opportunity to enjoy a three-hour camp experience, complete with a climbing tower, problem-solving games, relays and a video chapel with discussion questions. Each session is limited to one family at a time, providing an opportunity to safely enjoy a fun and interactive camp experience. Families can reserve a time slot online at a cost of $25 per family at www.bancroftgospelministry.org.

It is the first time in over 80 years that Bancroft Bible Camp hasn’t offered its traditional day camp or overnight options to kick off the summer months. The registration information is at the top of the camp’s website, and updates are provided regularly on the camp’s Facebook page.