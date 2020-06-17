You can make a difference for the kingdom of God

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

Is it really a good slice of watermelon without salt on it? Is it a good bowl of popcorn without salt? I love salt on both.

Jesus said of us as Christians, “You are the salt of the earth...” (Matthew 5:13) The first-century church turned their world upside down because they lived as “salty Christians.” The love of God that filled their hearts changed the way they looked at and viewed people around them. They truly were a unique people in the world around them.

Are we acting like salt in our world? We’re living in a time when hatred threatens to tear apart our society. Almost everyone seems angry about something. If there was ever a time for the church to stand up and share the love of Christ, this is it.

After reminding us that we are the salt of the earth, Jesus then asked, “What good is salt that isn’t salty?” Chemically, salt is a very stable compound. You can keep it for years in a jar and it will still be salty. So how can salt lose its saltiness? By contamination. In Jesus’ day, people primarily got their salt from the Dead Sea. That salt could sometimes be contaminated by different minerals. This contaminated salt not only lost its saltiness, it also lost its usefulness as well. It was good for nothing.

The warning Jesus gives us here is a very significant one for the Church: Beware of being contaminated by the world. What good is a Christian who is more interested in trying to blend in with the world around them rather than wanting to be an agent of Godly change in the world around them?

Just as salt makes a difference, Jesus’ words remind us, “You are valuable. You can make a difference.” One Christian in a dark situation can make a difference. Just as salt stimulates thirst, Christians who are living their lives by biblical principles can cause others to have a thirst for God. Salt makes a difference, so be a salty Christian. Be a representative of Jesus Christ in this uncertain day and time we’re living in and know that you can make a difference for the kingdom of God.

Rick Meade is pastor of Lynn Garden Baptist Church in Kingsport.