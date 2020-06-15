Who are we to trust?

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

In the times that we are living in, we encounter all kinds of things; some are pleasant and some not so much. Life is like Forest Gump said his mother told him it was: “Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you are going to get.”

So when things go bad and we don’t know who to trust in to tell us the truth, where do you turn?

Do we look to our friends, our next-door neighbor (that is if we know them or have even met them), our family or our leaders to tell us the truth? In an age where everyone has their own opinions and draw upon their own set of values, which is a collection of experiences that they have been through. We have a society that depends upon situation ethics. It is defined as “the doctrine of flexibility in the application of moral laws according to circumstances,” which says I alone determine what I believe and how I should act.

The Bible says in Deuteronomy 12:8, “Ye shall not do after all the things that we do here this day, every man whatsoever is right in his own eyes.” The reason why that is, Proverbs 21:2 tells us is, “Every way of man is right in his own eyes, but the Lord weighs the hearts.” The Lord is the one who judges what is right and what is wrong.

You may ask, ‘Can we trust the Bible?’ Many passages from scripture can be quoted that tells us it can be. If you can trust anyone, it should be our Lord Jesus Christ. He said in Matthew 24:35, “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” Also in 2 Timothy 3:16-17, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”

So who does the Bible say we should trust in? Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. The scripture also says in verse 7, “Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil.”

Not only does the Bible tells us who to trust in, but why. “Happy is the man that findeth wisdom, and the man that getteth understanding. For the merchandise of it (wisdom) is better than the merchandise of silver, and the gain thereof than fine gold. She (wisdom) is more precious than rubies: and all the things thou canst desire are not to be compared unto her. Length of days is in her right hand; and in her left hand riches and honour. Her ways are ways of pleasantness, and all her paths are peace. She is a tree of life to them that lay hold upon her: and happy is every one that retaineth her. (Proverbs 3:13-18)

The only source where we can find what we need is in the Word of the Lord. He knows what you are going through and how to get through it. Just turn to Him and trust Him in all of your ways.

Duane Williams is pastor of New Horizons Ministries in Kingsport.