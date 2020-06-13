Find something productive to focus on

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

Not long after the early shutdown of school, my son and my daughter both came to me with what was to their 8- and 10-year-old minds a major problem. They were “bored.” Bored of movies, bored of video games, bored of their usual toys and, apparently, bored of each other. It didn’t take very long for my wife and I to figure out that we needed to find something productive to do together with our children.

In this unprecedented time of history that we occupy, with bad news seemingly coming toward us from all sides, perhaps finding something productive to focus on is a good thing to do.

One of our dear members at Morrison Chapel has for some time now had a vision of creating a blessing box for our community. Her idea was to place essential food items into the box so that anyone who has a need for food could come and take what they might use. Personally, I couldn’t think of many more “productive” things to do than this!

We reached out to a very talented local craftsman with the idea, and I’m happy to say he completed the blessing box just a few days ago and it is now installed just outside of Morrison Chapel.

In Isaiah chapter 1, verse 17 (The Message Bible), we are reminded to “Learn to do good. Work for justice. Help the down-and-out. Stand up for the homeless. Go to bat for the defenseless.”

When we look after the needs of others in this way, we help fulfill the mission of Christ, and I can’t think of anything more productive than that! I believe God honors and responds to those who sincerely seek to do as the words of Isaiah 1:17 instruct. Proof of that, our blessing box wasn’t installed even an hour before people were reaching out to help ensure it remains full.

For anyone who has a need of food, our blessing box is available for you. There are no strings attached. Freely we have received, and freely we give. You’ll find the blessing box at Morrison Chapel, 2019 Chapel Drive, Kingsport. Please take what you need.

Jack Carpenter is pastor at Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.