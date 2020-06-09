Don't lose your shout; keep singing

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

While this pandemic has brought fear and unrest, we should focus our heart and mind on praise instead of panic, remembering that music has always soothed the soul during troubled times. On the variety show “Hee Haw,” they sang a song called “Gloom, Despair, and Agony on Me,” and going through dark and difficult days, many can relate to that song. With the coronavirus there is the threat of illness, death, financial loss, changes to life as we know it, and the fear and panic of the unknown.

Living in a sin-cursed world, people face economic woes, financial crisis, family crisis, marital and relationship issues, and immorality on a daily basis, and it is easy to get defeated, discouraged and dejected. People lose their joy and shout in their trials because they lose sight of the reason for joy.

Circumstances do not bring joy but Jesus said in Luke 10:20, “but rather rejoice, because your names are written in heaven,” and that is why the child of God has an enduring joy in a pandemic and all troubles and suffering in life. Children of God are people who can sing and be joyful because of their eternal salvation, eternal security, eternal song and eternal sanctuary.

Isaiah 49:13 says; “Sing, O heavens; and be joyful, O earth; and break forth into singing, O mountains; for the Lord hath comforted his people, and will have mercy upon his afflicted or troubled ones.”

In the Old Testament, whenever they defeated their enemies or God was blessing them, they would shout (when the Jericho walls fell), praise (after crossing the Red Sea), sing songs of victory (when defeating their enemies) and songs of gladness (when going to the Temple to worship). But there was a time there was no shout. The enemy had overtaken them, they were in a strange land, and they hung up their harps and could not praise the Lord because they felt defeated. Psalm 137:1-2 says, “By the rivers of Babylon, there we sat down, yea, we wept, when we remembered Zion; We hanged our harps upon the willows in the midst thereof.” Verse 4 says, “How shall we sing the Lord’s song in a strange land?”

Satan is our ultimate enemy, but this coronavirus is like an enemy that is trying to get us down and cause us to stop shouting and praising the Lord. Don’t let that happen. Don’t stop singing a song. Don’t focus on the Problem that surrounds you but focus on the Person that saved you.

Speaking about Heaven, Jesus said in John 14:1, “Let not your heart be troubled.” Having an eternal salvation, an eternal security, an eternal song, and an eternal sanctuary is reason to shout and praise the Lord even in days such as these.

Hobbie McCreary is pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Johnson City.