Of One Accord ministry tops $5 million in goods and services for the first time

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville-based Of One Accord ministry had a recordbreaking year in 2019, topping $5 million for the first time in total amount of goods and services contributed to the community.

That total hit $5.1 million in 2019, surpassing last year's record of $4.48 million.

Less than 3 percent of all funds contributed to Of One Accord is used for salaries and overhead expenses to keep the lights on. The rest goes to the community, and in the 32 year history of the ministry that totals $62.8 million.

A lot of OOA's new record total can be attributed to a second record achieved in 2019 for food distribution, which hit 1.589 million pounds of food from its three food pantries in 2019.

That's the most food distributed by the OOA in the history of the ministry, surpassing the previous record of 1.368 million pounds last year. This was the 10th year in a row OOA topped one million pounds of food distributed.

Not bad for a ministry that was founded in 1988 in a spare room at director Sheldon Livesay's house.

Contributed food is valued at $1.69 per pound, so increases n food distribution at the Rogersville, Church Hill and Sneedville pantries increased OOA's year-end contribution number by more than $337,000.

“Second Harvest is working really hard as they are partnering with their agencies to provide more food items and more food, and we've been the recipients of their hard work,” Livesay said. “I think the demand was there, and Second Harvest is working hard to give us the supplies needed to meet that demand.”

Other highlights for 2019 include 19,845 meals served to low income children and adults, 2,684 holiday food boxes distributed, 4,776 medical services provided, 1,250 children served by Christmas for the Children, 28 homes repaired, 189 adults received drug recovery services, and 61,119 diapers were distributed as part of the Church Hill Diaper Ministry that was launched in 2019.

Volunteers provided the ministry more than 73,000 hours of volunteer service in 2019 including local residents and visiting mission teams.

“We've got some amazing volunteers who have given a significant amount of their life and energy serving their neighbor and their community through the ministry.

Of One Accord by the numbers

The ministry distributed 1,589,773 pounds of food valaued at $2.686 million to 29,523 people out of its food pantries in Rogersville, Church Hill and Sneedville.

Other highlights include:

Meals delivered to the elderly and disabled: 5,493 valued at $35,705.

Summer lunches for children: 12,224 valued at $61,220.

Church Hill Medical Mission office visits: 553 valued at $224,000.

Medical Mission prescriptions: 3,349 valued at $194,193.

Medical Mission free labs, eye exams, dental clinic and dermatology: 1,357 valued at $78,278.

Eyeglass distribution: 70 valued at $31,500.

Free winter coats: 2,068 valued at $106,105.

Free or reduced price merchandise: 10,246 valued at $112,024.

Children;s backpack distribution: 1,497 valued at $75,850.

Christmas for the Children: 1,250 valued at $83,325.

Additional Christmas distributions: 2,132 valued at $64,395.

Thanksgiving/Christmas food boxes: 7,563 valued at $118,320.

The Mission Drug recovery: 4,426 valued at $632,338.

Home repairs: 28 valued at $161,879.

Visiting Dental Clinics: Three serving 192 people valued at $141,141.

Block parties/Community Services: 406 valued at $13,825.