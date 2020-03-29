What if we all chose to do these five things?

Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

One of the greatest preachers of the last century was Dr. Fred Craddock, professor of homiletics at the Candler School of Theology at Emory University. Dr. Craddock was a native of Humboldt, Tennessee, and spent some of his early years of ministry here in East Tennessee. He quite literally preached around the world. As he grew more mature, he captured the essence of his desires as a Christian in these words:

“When I was in my late teens, I wanted to be a preacher. When I was in my late 20s, I wanted to be a good preacher. Now that I am older, I want more than anything else to be a Christian.

To live simply, to love generously, to live truthfully, to serve faithfully, and leave everything else to God.”

It strikes me that Dr. Craddock’s desire speaks eloquently to us in these coronavirus days.

What difference would it make if every person of faith in our region chose to do these things?

To live simply

To love generously

To live truthfully

To serve faithfully

And leave everything else to God

My guess is that our world would be a better place. Why not give it a try today!

Dr. Marvin Cameron is senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Kingsport.