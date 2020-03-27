Editor’s Note: With so many churches in our area having to suspend worship services during the coronavirus pandemic, we are asking local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers during this difficult time.

1 Thessalonians 5:17-19: Pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. Do not quench the Spirit.

We live in a time when the term “fake news” has become commonplace. Gone are the ‘good old days,’ where the latest events were broadcast for 30 minutes nightly over black-and-white screens and transistor radios. In the age of social media and smart phones, it is increasingly more difficult to discern what is fact or fiction. The information highway is heavily traveled and sometimes the off-ramp seems too far away. We just want to clear our minds and reboot and refocus. We don’t want to believe things won’t improve with time.

We try to comprehend the gravity of our world’s complex and complicated issues surrounding our health pandemic. We struggle to discern how and in what ways we may respond. We see photos and hear the voices of suffering people in our own nation. It’s no longer something that happened ‘over there.’ God’s call to the church in these days is to give thanks in the midst of chaos. We are not told to give thanks for the trouble itself. Each has the opportunity to intercede and then take positive steps toward recovery and wholeness.

Let’s never minimize the Holy Spirit’s role in our daily lives. Jesus prayed for the Comforter to come and guide us into all truth. God can make a way where there seems to be none. My prayer is that I can get out of the way so ‘The Way’ can accomplish those things which mortal beings only imagine. The Holy Spirit is real. How is it with your faith?

The Rev. Will Shewey is pastor of Shades of Grace United Methodist Church in Kingsport.