Racks by the Tracks festival postponed to 2021

KINGSPORT – The Model City’s Racks by the Tracks festival and Spring Wing Fling have been postponed due to the pandemic.

The events, previously slated for Aug. 14-15, have been moved to 2021 in a proactive effort to minimize COVID-19 exposure, according to a press release.

“Our top priority must be the health and well-being of our community at this time,” the press release reads. “Racks by the Tracks has taken place for the past 12 years and we look forward to continuing that tradition in 2021.”

All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. Please note that 2020 tickets will not be valid for the 2021 festival. Refunds will be available until Aug. 31, 2020.

How to get your refund

• Tickets purchased online (Racks by the Track or Spring Wing Fling) will be automatically refunded on or before Friday, July 3, 2020.

• Racks by the Tracks tickets purchased at Food City may be fully refunded at the Food City location in which they were purchased, with a ticket receipt.

• Kingsport’s Spring Wing Fling tickets purchased at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce can be refunded in person at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.