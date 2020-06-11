Fun Fest announces 2020 commemorative T-Shirt

“I’m glad we have an option for the community this year,” said Fun Fest 2020 Chairman Andy Wampler. The popular shirts have been collector’s items since the festival began and denote pride in the Kingsport community.

Festival staff has worked with Action Athletics, a team apparel and athletic goods business based in Kingsport, to setup an online store. Shirt sales start at $18 for all sizes. Additional shirt styles will be available for sale at various prices. All pick-ups will be done at the Action Athletics store, located at 889 W. Center St., Kingsport, TN 37660. Shipping is also an option for a $10 fee.

There is a two-week window for pre-orders. The online store will close at midnight on June 28, to allow time for items to be ordered and printed. After that time, no orders will be accepted. The target date to have orders ready for pick-up at Action Athletics is July 10, pending product availability.

Visit https://funfest20.itemorder.com/sale to place your order.

Fun Fest is a program of the Kingsport Chamber under the guidance of Visit Kingsport.

For more information on Fun Fest, go to FunFest.net.