Kelli Seymour named new Sevier Middle principal

Kingsport City Schools announced her appointment Tuesday morning.

“I am excited and honored to be part of the Warrior tribe,” Seymour said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated faculty and staff at John Sevier Middle School to provide our students with the best educational foundation to become World Changing Warriors.”

Seymour replaces Holly Flora, who recently left to be principal of Liberty Bell Middle School in Johnson City. Seymour most recently served as principal at Roosevelt Elementary for the last three years. Prior to coming to Roosevelt, Seymour was named interim assistant principal for Robinson Middle, where she had also served as associate principal. Seymour has previously taught with Hamblen County Schools and Johnson City Schools. She was a Reward School Ambassador for the Tennessee Department of Education.

Seymour holds a bachelor of science degree in management and a master of arts in teaching from Carson-Newman College, an education specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctor of education in assessment, learning and school Improvement from Middle Tennessee State University.

“I am excited to see a proven leader like Dr. Seymour be able to step in and continue to build on the great work that is going on at Sevier Middle School. Dr. Seymour’s track record speaks for itself,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said. “Our community knows of her leadership at Roosevelt, and she and her staff worked to achieve Reward School Status there. Together they have also done tremendous work to involve our community into the school at Roosevelt. I am excited for the students and staff of Sevier Middle School to have a leader with her passion and commitment to excellence.”