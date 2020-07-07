Sullivan, Kingsport and Bristol systems to release back-to-school operation plan Wednesday

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County , Kingsport City Schools and Bristol public schools will release operations plans for the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday, July 8.

A joint 1:30 p.m. press conference will be held in the first-floor meeting room at the health and education building, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, to review the plans. Leadership from all three school districts and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department are to attend.

Schools discontinued in-person learning in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained closed through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

With guidance from multiple health experts, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and Sullivan County school districts have developed the Sullivan County Plan, a framework for opening the new school year. All three systems are scheduled to start the school year on Aug. 3.

The Sullivan County Plan outlines the pandemic research, philosophies, and protocol guidance that the three school districts considered when developing plans for the coming academic year. Based on the information in this document, each system has developed its own district-specific procedures that will be in effect when schools reopen.