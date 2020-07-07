Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Hall of Fame inductees announced

KINGSPORT — What do a former Kingsport football player and coach, former quarterback, former city manager, astronomy professor, track runner and retired Eastman Chemical Company employee have in common? All six are on the list the Dobyns-Bennett High School Alumni Association Board announced on Monday morning for the association’s 2020 Hall of Fame.

The inductees are former quarterback Wally Bridwell, Class of 1960; track runner Darwin Bond, Class of 1970; former City Manager John Campbell, Class of 1967; former football player and coach Graham Clark, Class of 1973; Boston University astronomy and physics professor Theodore A. Fritz, Class of 1957; and former Eastman official D. Lynn Johnson, Class of 1958.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled to be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort and Convention Center.

“So many Dobyns-Bennett High School graduates have made and are making tremendous contributions to society; the Dobyns-Bennett Alumni Association proudly acknowledges and honors the accomplishments of outstanding Dobyns-Bennett graduates with their induction into the D-B Alumni Hall of Fame,” D-B Alumni Association President Chris Jenkins said. “I encourage everyone to learn more about this year’s six new Hall of Fame inductees and to join us in honoring these impressive D-B alumni.”

The D-B Alumni Association Hall of Fame was established in 2009 and all past inductees (photos and biographies) can be found online at D-B Alumni Hall of Fame on dbhs.k12k.com — Alumni, Alumni Association online.

The ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited. Tickets are $50 cash or check (in advance) or $55 online; lunch is provided. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Chris Jenkins, D-B Alumni Association president, at (423) 677-8100 or Hope Parnell, D-B Alumni Association secretary at (423) 384-2509. Tickets can also be purchased online via a PayPal link. The reservation deadline is Thursday, Oct.1.

The association seeks to unite DBHS alumni and to keep them informed of community and school news. The mission is to support Dobyns-Bennett and to keep the thousands of graduates engaged in those activities. For more information, visit D-B Alumni Association & Reunions on dbhs.k12k.com.