Walters State to offer mix of in-person, hybrid, virtual and online courses

MORRISTOWN — For its fall semester, Walters State Community College will resume a limited selection of in-person classes in small groups as well as continue to offer a mix of hybrid, virtual and online classes. The college’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 24 on the main Morristown campus as well as satellite campuses, including Greeneville and Sevierville.

“Our goal has been to create a safe, high-quality learning environment that engages our students and provides them with the opportunity to continue their education this fall without interruption,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.

“For many years, Walters State has been at the forefront of providing online learning for our students, and this past spring we were well prepared to move to an online-only environment,” Miksa said. “Our plan for this fall is to open back up to students with small, in-person classes, most of which will include an online component. If needed, we are well positioned to shift to online-only instruction.”

Social distancing measures will be followed in all in-person classroom settings and at all times on the college’s campuses. In addition to in-person classes, classes will be held in the following formats:

• Hybrid. These courses offer part online and part virtual instruction and/or face-to-face instruction in a classroom. Faculty provide students with clear schedules of days and times for class meetings, whether virtually or face-to-face. Students attend class virtually or within a classroom setting. The hybrid format is good for students who want some in-person classroom instruction.

• Virtual. Through web-conferencing platforms, such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, virtual classes will meet on scheduled days and times. This format allows students to engage in virtual classroom interaction without having to attend class in-person.

• Online. These classes do not meet on a certain day or at a certain time. Walters State’s online courses, which are “Quality Matters” certified, provide students with clear expectations and guidance, meaningful and purposeful content, and engaging activities. Online classes are ideal for students who enjoy learning with online tools and who are self-motivated.

The college is in the process of redesigning its fall class schedule to reflect the different modes of delivery. For students who have already enrolled, they will need to check their schedules by Aug. 1 to review which format their classes are being offered. All classes, including in-person, will include an online component. Students will need computer and internet access. The college does have a limited number of laptops available for students to checkout.

Walters State has re-opened its campuses in phases over the summer. Employees returned to campus on a rotational basis on May 11. Since June 1, the college has been open to students by appointment for student-related services such as admissions and financial aid. Appointments can be made Monday-Thursday.

On June 15, the college started holding portions of summer classes, such as science labs, on campus to small groups of students. While on campus, students must wear masks and practice social distancing. They must also complete a coronavirus screening every day they are on campus.

Registration for fall semester classes is under way. Students can register at www.ws.edu. For more information, contact [email protected] or call (423) 585-2685.