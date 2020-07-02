North principal Davis tapped to be principal of new West Ridge High

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan North High School Principal Josh Davis is to become the first principal of the new West Ridge High School, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox announced Thursday morning.

West Ridge, a more than $60 million facility and campus under construction, is to open for approximately 1,700 students in the fall of 2021, with the consolidation of Sullivan South, Sullivan North and most or all of Sullivan Central high schools.

He began his career as a teacher in Sullivan County in 2003 and worked as a teacher and instructional coach in Kingsport City Schools for four years starting in 2007. Davis returned to Sullivan County in 2011, where he has since served as a high school assistant principal, an elementary school principal, middle school principal and most recently the principal of North.

“Dr. Davis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in instructional leadership that will help us build a strong team and strong academic foundation for West Ridge High School. He was selected through a rigorous process from a pool of highly qualified applicants,” Cox said.

Davis is an alumnus of Sullivan North High School and holds a bachelor’s in early childhood education, a masters of education and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis, all from Johnson City-based East Tennessee State University.

“It is an honor to be selected to help facilitate the opening of our region’s newest high school. I look forward to working with the students, families and staff of the Central, North and South communities as we come together to create a solid foundation for the opening of West Ridge High School,” David said.

