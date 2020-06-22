New chain of command in place for Cherokee NJROTC

ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School NJROTC has put in place the new chain of command for the 2020-2021 school year, with Cadet Gabe Lyons assuming the commanding officer’s role from Cadet Kameron Sauceman.

Suaceman, who graduated this year, is leaving soon for Navy boot camp at Great Lakes, Illinois.

Senior naval instructor Clyde Shumate said Lyons was chosen for this opportunity for sustained superior performance academically and professionally at Cherokee and his NJROTC unit. Lyons hopes to attend the United States Naval Academy after graduation in 2021.

The new executive officer, Josie Roten, has been a steadfast member of the air rifle and orienteering teams. Roten assumes the position from Cadet Jewel MacGregor, who also ships soon for Navy boot camp.

The new operations officer selected is Cadet Jessica Rawlings.

The retiring ops boss, Cadet Elizabeth Massengill, will be attending Tusculum University on a scholarship.

Rawlings has been a steady hand in NJROTC since she joined almost four years ago.

Cadet Nathaniel Johnson was selected for the command master chief role from Cadet David Lewis, who is also reporting to the United States Navy in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Shumate said Johnson has the right demeanor and personality to motivate new cadets to achieve greatness at Cherokee.

“Our 2019-20 term was a challenging year, but the cadets performed through the hard times at a high level, achieving Distinguished Unit honors for the 14th consecutive time and completing 5,113 hours of community service,” Shumate said. “We wish all graduating seniors fair winds and following seas as they take on new adventures as adults. The new chain of command is ready and will lead their fellow cadets through another successful school year. Go Chiefs.”