Hawkins BOE eliminates teacher raises after Gov. Lee pulls state funding

ROGERSVILLE – The Hawkins County Board of Education voted last week to eliminate a 2 percent pay increase for teachers from the 2020-21 budget in reaction to Gov. Bill Lee's announcement that he is withdrawing the state's portion of the funding to support those raises.

Overall the 2 percent pay increase for Hawkins County teachers was projected to be a recurring cost increase of of $872,000, with $435,000 of that coming from the state.

On June 4, the BOE approved its 2020-21 fiscal year budget which included the 2 percent teacher raises, and also utilized more than $4.7 million in savings to balance.

Rather than absorbing that lost state revenue to keep the teacher raises in the budget, on Thursday the BOE voted 6-0 with one abstention (Bob Larkins) to cut the raises.

In doing that, the BOE also eliminated a $447,000 expenditure from the budget as approved last week — the local portion of the teacher raises had the state funding not been cut.

In cutting the raises, the BOE reduces the amount of savings being used to balance the proposed 2020-21 budget to $4.271 million.

Teachers will still receive their regular salary scale step raises.

Hixson told the BOE Thursday that cuts are coming at all levels of state government, and it was his recommendation to cut the teacher raises due to economic uncertainties that are looming.

“Word is that each state department is being asked to cut as much as 12 percent at the state level, and that is going to trickle down,” Hixson said. “As tough as this is to talk about, and the implications it has for all employees in Hawkins County, it is a very smart, proactive move to take.”

Hixson added, “With that being said, I want to make it clear to our Hawkins County employees that we greatly value each and every one of you. We have heard you that we do need to do something with salaries (which are among the lowest in the region). We have good benefit packages here in the county but our salaries do need attention.”

Hixson added that after the final “actual” revenue figures for the current fiscal year are in — probably sometime in August — if it is possible he may be recommending a one-time stipend for teachers to offset the loss of their raises.

The motion approved by the BOE Thursday also acknowledged that there will an effort, if the numbers support it, to provide a bonus for teachers in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

On Monday, Hixson will present this revised proposed budget to the Hawkins County Commission's Budget Committee.

The budget won't be finalized until it is approved by the full commission as part of the county's overall 2020-21 budget.