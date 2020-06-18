Greg Sturgill named new Volunteer High principal

ROGERSVILLE — Greg Sturgill, supervisor of attendance and homebound instruction for Hawkins County Schools, has been named the new principal of Volunteer High School in Church Hill.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to step back into a principal position, especially at Volunteer High School,” Sturgill said in an email from Director of Schools Matt Hixson. “Our students are our biggest asset in Hawkins County Schools. I look forward to working with the faculty and staff of VHS to help lead them into the future.”

Hixson said the appointment will be effective July 1. Current Volunteer Principal Bobby Wines, a 1982 graduate of Volunteer, will become principal at Carters Valley Elementary School.

“Please join me in congratulating Dr. Greg Sturgill as the new principal for VHS,” Hixson wrote.

“We conducted two rounds of interviews, which included VHS staff and student input. I want to thank Mr. Tecky Hicks, board member, the staff and student representatives from VHS, and most importantly, the candidates for their hard work and dedication to this process. We had an awesome group of candidates with varied and unique skill sets, who really did well through all aspects of the interviews. I am looking forward to seeing what the staff and students at VHS will do.”

Because of Sturgill’s appointment, Hixson said the school system will post the supervisor of attendance and homebound position within the next week. In addition, the school system is looking for a replacement for Jim Whalen, who stepped down as Volunteer’s athletic director but will remain a teacher and coach of swimming and golf.

Sturgill’s current position also oversees home school and migrant students issues for the school system.

