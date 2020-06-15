Sullivan schools numbers during the pandemic: $26 million in senior scholarships, almost 250,000 meals served

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County seniors in the Class of 2020 won $26 million in scholarships as well as an array of vocational degrees and certificates.

And also in a year of online learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county school system served nearly a quarter of a million meals to all grade levels during the emergency meals program from mid-March through late May.

During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, the board got reports on mostly senior accomplishments and the novel coronavirus feeding program, as well as other student achievements and a glimpse of the summer feeding program.

SCHOLARSHIPS

In the Class of 2020 at Sullivan North, South, Central and East high schools and out of 624 graduating seniors, 36 earned an ACT score of 30 or more and six juniors did, according to Brent Palmer, high school curriculum supervisor.

Also among the 624, 94 had a grade point average of 4.0 and combined students won $26 million in scholarships, Palmer said. Also in the class were 23 who are going into the military and four who were National Merit Scholarship semifinalits, one of whom was a finalist and won a full scholarship to the University of Alabama. Two won a Ned McWherter Scholarship.

CAREER TECHNICAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS.

Aaron Flanary, supervisor of career technical education, said that of 16 seniors who graduated with college certificates in Northeast Tennessee, 10 were from Sullivan County schools: seven in welding, two in machine tools and one in computer-aided design.

Among students getting industry certifications, Flanary said two earned culinary arts ServSafe certifications, one earned a cosmetology license that required more than 700 hours of work and 42 won the OSHA10 workplace safety certificate.

MEALS

Amber Anderson, who oversees school nutrition, said the school system served 249,958 emergency meals this school year through drive-though distribution at Blountville Elementary/Middle, Bluff City Elementary, East High, Ketron Elementary and South High, as well as 30 buses going to 513 addresses.

In addition, the summer meals program that started this week, 11,060 meals already have been distributed through drive-through delivery at Blountville Elementary/Middle, Central Heights Elementary, Holston Elementary/Middle/Innovation Academy, Indian Springs Elementary, Miller Perry Elementary, Sullivan Gardens K-8 and Colonial Heights Middle.

That beats the more than 3,400 served all of last summer because the system is distributing two meals on Tuesdays and four on Fridays.