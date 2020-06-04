Free Northeast State drone webinar to start June 17

BLOUNTVILLE — Have you ever considered getting a commercial drone license from the Federal Aviation Administration, more commonly called the FAA? Northeast State Community College is offering free help toward that goal.

NSCC’s Aviation Technology Department is offering a free 10-week FAA webinar for those who want to fly drones commercially. The FAA predicts the career field will grow by an additional 200,000 remote pilots by 2024, according to a news release from NSCC’s Bob Carpenter.

The class provides training for the FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft System or UAS Remote Pilot License written examination. The FAA UAS license is required by anyone who wants to fly a drone for compensation or hire. First responders, teachers, industry affiliates and drone enthusiasts are encouraged to sign up. The webinar is open to the general public.

The series is scheduled each Wednesday from 8 to 10 p.m. and starts June 17. Periodically, guest speakers will give short presentations.

Again, the series is at no cost, and the study materials are available online through the FAA website for free. However, if individuals desire to take the FAA exam, the fee is $150. PSI Services in Johnson City, 902 Sunset Drive, Suite 7A, offers the test. Practice exams are available through PSI.

Also, a drone clinic will provide hands-on flight training, equipment familiarization, emergency procedures and risk assessment. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the drone clinic location, date and time will be announced later.

Richard Blevins, department head of NSCC’s aviation technology program, will lead the webinar. He spent 28 years in the Air Force before going to work for Bell Helicopter in Piney Flats and then coming to NSCC.

To register, contact Blevins at [email protected] Capacity is limited to 100 students.