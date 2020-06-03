Sullivan freshman heads up June Dairy Month

Cosponsored by the Dairy Alliance, the 4-H Club and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, June Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and other dairy products to Tennessee consumers. Chairmen and chairwoman play a vital role in spreading dairy’s message in their communities.

“During this pandemic, we have seen how important it is to buy local products and keep our farmers in business,” Amos said. “The June Dairy Month chairman is important to me because I want to use my connections to send the message to others to pay attention to our local farmers and help them in any way they can. Dairy farms are essential to our well-being and help keep us strong.”

Suzanne is the daughter of Benny and Andrea Amos. She also is a member of the Sullivan Central swim team, the Holston Ruritan Club, Wheeler United Methodist Church Youth and her school band, where she is clarinet section leader. Suzanne is an active member of her 4-H chapter, participating in several volunteer events, camps and conferences as well as public speaking contests, fair exhibits and the Clover Bowl.

“We wish Suzanne much success in her role of communicating the nutritional benefits of milk and dairy products to the people in Sullivan County,” American Dairy Association of Tennessee President Celeste Blackburn said. “Suzanne will appreciate the cooperation of the people there. Her interest and enthusiasm will result in a better-informed community, from which all will benefit.”

Originally deemed “National Milk Month” by American grocers in 1937, National Dairy Month began to promote dairy consumption during peak milk production in the summer. Today, it continues celebrating with the Southeast’s communities and companies through festivals, contests and even a special night dedicated to dairy farmers at the ballpark.

In 2019, there were an estimated 32,000 Tennessee dairy cows living on 200 dairy farms producing 64.1 million gallons, or approximately 551 million pounds, of milk. The top five milk producing Tennessee counties were: Loudon, Bradley, Monroe, Bedford and McMinn.

This year’s theme, “The Art of Dairy,” encourages families to make milk their first beverage choice due to its unique package of vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are an essential part of a healthy diet. With local media and farm bureaus, dairy farmers will be working alongside the Dairy Alliance to engage consumers through social media, radio contests, T-shirt giveaways, events and more. For more information on how you can celebrate June Dairy Month, go online to thedairyalliance.com/june-dairy-month.