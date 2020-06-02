Sullivan summer meal distribution starts Tuesday at seven schools

BLOUNTVILLE — Folks 18 and younger can get free breakfasts and lunches at seven Sullivan County schools every Tuesday and Thursday, starting Tuesday through July 16.

The annual program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be distributed via a drive-through or walk-up process, with no cafeteria or other communal seating available as in past years because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also unlike past years, the program will give out breakfast and lunch at the same time and provide two breakfasts and two lunches on Tuesdays and four breakfasts and four lunches on Thursdays.

The breakfasts and lunches will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and are free to anyone 18 or younger with residency or enrollment restrictions. If a child needs dietary modifications, contact Child Nutrition Coordinator Amber Anderson at [email protected] or (423) 354-1015. Unlike the emergency pandemic school closure meals program that started in March and ended in May, no bus deliveries of food will be offered.

Last year, the program distributed 3,452 meals, but Anderson said she expects the program to serve more this year because of multiple meals distributed the same day at more locations.

“Since we’re not doing the (bus) delivery, we wanted to spread out a little more,” Anderson said Monday of the emergency meal program deliveries.

The distribution sites are as follows:

— Blountville Elementary at the cafeteria. Cars should turn down School Avenue, and meals will be ready to distribute on the side of the building.

— Bluff City Elementary, a new location, at the carpool line in the back of the school, near the kitchen.

— Central Heights Elementary, a new location, at the front entrance.

— Sullivan East High at the front entrance, where vehicles should go.

— Ketron Elementary at the side of the building at the gym.

— Sullivan South High, a new location, at the back of the school, where vehicles should turn right at the greenhouse.

— Sullivan Gardens K-8 at the middle school gym entrance.