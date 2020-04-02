Sullivan launches remote learning website, distributes devices

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools on Wednesday launched its remote learning website and will begin printed packet distributions in elementary grades Thursday. In addition, devices are being handed out this week at the schools for students who need them.

“We’re rolling out our digital learning web page,” Director of Schools David Cox said. Notifications went out on the school system website, via School Messenger phone calls to parents and on social media.

“There are a lot of learning resources,” Cox said. “We’re trying to figure out different ways to learn.”

HOW DO YOU ACCESS THE WEBSITE?

The at-home learning website is accessible on the district website, sullivank12.net. The direct link is https://sites.google.com/sullivank12.net/remotelearning. Resources specific to Sullivan County students include:

— Videos for families and students to help with the use of websites such as Google Classroom

— Work for each grade level or content area

— Social and emotional support to equip families with resources to support students socially and emotionally

— School Help Tech Desk contact information

In grades K-5, if families prefer a printed packet of resources, they will be available outside each school on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon beginning Thursday. The elementary principals were to send a message no later than Wednesday evening to let families know where these packets will be available. Parents and guardians are asked to take only one copy per child for a child’s grade level.

Devices are being distributed at the schools this week for students who need them, Cox said, and school officials are notifying parents, guardians and students about the procedures.

Here are details for other student groups:

— Special education teachers and related service providers will be contacting parents and families either by telephone or email with further information regarding ongoing services being provided.

— Students on homebound instruction will not receive future instruction from their homebound teacher until the COVID-19 situation has ended and schools reopen. During this time, students currently on homebound will complete the same lessons as all other students. These students should follow all information as it comes regarding the Remote Learning Website and daily lessons through Google Classroom.

— Students currently in alternative school or expelled for a given time will continue with Grade Results if they have already been assigned work and have completed lessons in Grade Results. If they have been receiving work from teachers, they will complete the same lessons as all other students. They should follow all information as it comes regarding the Remote Learning Website and daily lessons through Google Classroom.

WHAT ABOUT MEALS?

As for breakfast and lunch distributions, Cox said the school system Monday handed out about 7,278 meals through five schools: Ketron, Rock Springs, Blountvillle and Bluff City elementary schools and East High.

Aside from curbside distribution at those locations, volunteers, including church members, are delivering the meals for those unable to get to the schools. He said plans are still to distribute some meals at bus stops eventually. Each Monday and Thursday, the system will provide three free lunches and three free breakfasts to each person 18 or younger, regardless of residency or enrollment. More information is available on the school website. The hours are 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.