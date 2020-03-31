New Hawkins school lunch schedule includes pick-up and deliveries, less 'exposure'

ROGERSVILLE – Beginning this week Hawkins County Schools are offering free lunch drive-thru services at six locations on Monday and Thursday only, although each child will receive a week's worth of meals combined in those two days.

For the past two weeks the drive-thru lunch service for all Hawkins County students was Monday through Friday at six schools.

Beginning this week, however, three take home lunches with breakfasts will be provided on Monday, and two take home lunches with breakfasts will be provided on Thursday.

The drive-thru hours remain between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the previous drive-thru locations including Bulls Gap School, Church Hill Elementary, Clinch School, Hawkins Elementary, Mooresburg Elementary and Surgoinsville Elementary.

Beginning this week the Hawkins County School System will also utilize it's school buses and drivers to deliver lunches and breakfasts to very locations in the community on Mondays and Thursday's as well.

Director of schools Matt Hixson told the Times News on Monday the decision to reduce the number of food delivery days to two is intended to reduce exposure for staff and students.

The list of delivery locations and schedule includes:

Rogersville Area

Arrowhead/Brown Drive, 2013 Brown Drive @ 11–11:20 am

Terrace Apts., 801 W. Broadway @ 11:35–11:55 am

Harmon Drive, Harmon Street @ noon–12:25 pm

Locust Circle (Trent Lane) @ 12:30–12:50 pm

Swift Park, Hasson Street @ 1–1:10 pm

Fugate Hill, 623 Watterson St. @ 1:15–1:30 pm

Mooresburg Area

Backwater MHP, 955 County Line Road @11–11:20 am

Helton Lane/Sawmill Road @ 11:45 am–12:05 pm

Prices MHP, 222 Choptack Road @ 12:25–12:45 pm

Surgoinsville Area Stoney Point MHP, 2901 Main St., Surgoinsville @ 11:20–11:40 am

Big Creek MHP, 207 Carters Valley Loop @ 12:15–12:35 pm

Carters Crossing MHP, 416 Carters Valley @ 12:45–1:05 pm

Rolling Hills MHP, 162 Shanks Gap Road @ 1:15–1:35pm

Dylan Heights, 215 Stanley Valley Road @ 1:50–2:10 pm

Church Hill Area Bus #1

Minors MHP,150 Hoard Lane @ 11–11:20 am

Hickory Hills Apartments, 370 Silver Lake Road @ 11–11:55 am

Stroupe Court Apartments, Stroupe Court @ 12:05–12:25 pm

Church Hill area Bus #2

Cross Roads MHP, 233 Payne Ridge Road @ 11–11:25 am

Hidden Acres, 5127 Carters Valley Road @ 11:35–11:55 am

L&M MHP, 4733Carters Valley Road @ 12:05–12:25 pm

Frosty Acres, 244 Shipley Road @ 12:35-12:55 pm

Hawkins free lunches by the numbers

The first week after the school system shut down on March 17 they served around 200 total.

Those numbers have steadily increase every day through Monday, when Hawkins County Schools provided a total of 4,974 breakfasts and 4,974 lunches served.