Northeast State classes will remain online for summer semester

Northeast State Community College announced Monday afternoon it would offer all online classes for the summer terms, which begin June 4 for first and full semesters.

“In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the need to minimize health and safety risks to the Northeast State community, the college will offer all online classes for the summer terms, which start June 4 for first and full semesters. Intersession classes begin May 13 and second term classes start July 6. At this time, the college has not made a decision about remote instruction for the fall 2020 term,” the release stated.

Priority registration for the both semesters begins today (March 30). Currently enrolled students can register online now through MyNortheast. Summer and fall semester class schedules can be viewed online at www.NortheastState.edu.

The college has removed advisement holds for summer and fall registration, which means students will not be required to be cleared by an advisor. However, school officials encourage students to contact their faculty advisor or the Advising Resource Center for assistance.

Advisors are available to provide online advising for students registering for summer and fall. Students can email [email protected] and an advisor will reply to you. Students are required to use their official Northeast State student email address for the online advising service.

Resources and reminders to help students if they choose to self-advise:

Login to My Northeast account and click on Degree Works audit.





The Advising Resource Center has provided video to assist students in the use of Degree Works.





Verify that the major listed for their Degree Works audit is correct. This is the most important part of this process.





Make sure the degree is listed correctly: AA/AS if they plan to transfer, AAS if they do not plan to transfer, or one-year certificate if appropriate. If the major is not listed correctly and students know what it should be, complete and submit the Change of Major form. If students need help determining the correct major for their career path, email [email protected]





If they are in need of career counseling to determine their major, email Career and Workforce Development at [email protected]





The College Program of Study process for financial aid requires students only take courses listed on their Degree Works program. Students should only register for what is required for their majors.

Resources and information for students regarding the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak is also available online.