Sullivan schools give online, at-home learning options

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Schools has given online and/or at-home learning options and suggestions for its students while the system has shut down its facilities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The school system Wednesday announced how to access learning resources. The system already was out on spring break the week of March 16 but students were scheduled to return Monday, March 23. However, Sullivan, Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee school systems will have students return to classrooms no earlier than April 6 and maybe later. Neighboring Hawkins County Schools announced Friday it is closing until at least April 17, which would be a return of April 20.

“The Sullivan County Schools Faculty and Staff are coming together to support our families with resources. Many of our families have been asking for resources to use at home,” the school system wrote to parents and guardians in a letter available on the school system website, “We join you in loving your children and are dedicated to their growth and readiness for the next grade level. We have been working to build resources that your child can access easily from home and that are free. These resources often include videos of lessons that your student can use independently and that will help them continue learning at home.”

Following are the resources, with explanations that include links and information to access them, as well as suggested schedules.

ELEMENTARY LEVEL:

1. Reading: CKLA or Core Knowledge Language Arts, the system’s K-5 curriculum, has opened up its content for free, as has Scholastic for its “Learn at Home” website. Also free are myON and IXL, both reachable through student accounts at clever.com.

2. Math: Khan Academy and IXL, reached through student clever.com accounts.

3. Science: BrainPOP.

MIDDLE SCHOOL:

1. Newsela and Actively Learn.

2. Khan Academy.

3. Suggested Daily Schedule.

HIGH SCHOOL LEVEL:

1. English/language arts: Newsela and Actively Learn.

2. Math Khan Academy

3. Suggested Daily Schedule.

“In the case further closure is recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), our teachers will be building lessons that provide even more details and content and teachers will work with your student to support him/her,” the letter said.

“Any student currently participating in an online or dual enrollment class to include grade results should continue to follow program requirements for credit, the letter said. “We are in this together. We believe that through our partnership, our students can continue to grow. Often in times of crisis, by pulling together, we become stronger.”

WHAT ABOUT INTERNET ACCESS?

Spectrum in its service area of the Tri-Cities is offering free broadband and Wi-Fi internet access to students impacted by the coronavirus shutdown, as are other providers in other areas.

Charter Communications, Spectrum’s parent company, has announced it will make its services available for free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who don’t already have internet through the company.

To enroll in the program, call (844) 488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.