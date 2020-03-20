Hawkins County Schools, Rogersville City now closed until April 20

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, and in respect to President Trump's 15 Day Social Distancing recommendation, Hawkins County Schools will remain closed through April 17, with a target return date of April 20. At this point, Hawkins County has no confirmed cases. Rogersville City Schools will follow this same schedule in collaboration with HCS.

We will continue meal service via our drive through feeding program at the identified six school site locations, daily, Mondays through Fridays from 11:30-1:00. (That includes next week which previously had been excluded due to it being Spring Break and planned time off from school already. Hixson said meal service will be offered continually including next week.

We will continue to support our students through our teachers' efforts and those of our instructional assistants who are calling and maintaining contact during this closure.

The Central Office and all services associated with central operations, will work split shifts, maintaining communication via email and phone calls. When not present at the office, employees will be working remotely from home in adherence to the President's recommendations. The office will be closed on Wednesdays for cleaning.

Thank you for your patience and understanding,

Matt Hixson

Check back later for updates on this breaking news.