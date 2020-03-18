Northeast State to remain online for remainder of spring semester

Northeast State Community College announced late Wednesday it would transition to online instruction for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester.

“In response to the coronavirus situation and to protect students, employees and community, Northeast State will transition all face-to-face classes to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester starting Monday, April 6,” the release said.

Last week, Northeast State announced it would extend spring break by a week for traditional and online classes with plans for two weeks of fully online learning, March 23-April 3. On Wednesday, the college announced it would transition to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.

Students should check the D2L learning management system for information about course assignments and check their Northeast State email, and the college’s website for further updates. Students who have issues with technology or other concerns regarding access to coursework are asked to contact the instructor of the class by phone, email or through D2L. If the instructor is unable to help resolve an issue, students will be referred to the appropriate office for help.

The college realizes students may be enrolled in a course or program in which hands-on competencies must be met. Northeast State officials are currently working with faculty to meet Center for Disease Control, State of Tennessee and programmatic accreditation guidelines on the appropriate methods to meet course objectives.

Additionally, the college is researching best practices from across the state, as well as among community college systems currently facing the same challenge. Northeast State will keep students informed as decisions are made to specific courses and programs.

Students are asked to monitor their Northeast State emails daily for updates and refer to the College’s COVID-19 webpage at www.northeaststate.edu/health for the latest information.