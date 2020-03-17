Three Sullivan systems now out until at least April 6

Kingsport, Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee public schools are extending their novel coronavirus or COVID-19 closures until at least April 3, meaning Monday, April 6, will be the earliest students will return to class in the three systems.

In addition, Kingsport City Schools plans to announce later Tuesday how students can do school work remotely from their homes as well as an opportunity for free internet access at home, Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True said Tuesday afternoon.

Sullivan County and Bristol schools in Tennessee were already out for spring break this week, while Kingsport and Hawkins County schools will be out next week but are providing feeding programs this week. The three systems in Sullivan County announced the extended closure in a letter Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tuesday was the first day of feeding programs in Kingsport and Hawkins County, both of which are closed in a move to delay the spread of coronavirus.

Because of federal regulations, local schools can’t do feeding programs during breaks in the regular school calendar. However, True said Kingsport school officials have been in touch with area school systems and that Sullivan County has been promoting the free breakfasts and lunches KCS is offering this week.

Next week, True said city students, as well as any people 18 or younger, are welcome to use the feeding program of Sullivan County and Bristol. Federal regulations require the feedings to be open to all, regardless of enrollment or residency. However, the federal regulations have been waived for the Tennessee Department of Education to allow carry-out or even drive-by pickups of the food instead of feeding it on site. In addition, another wavier allows the meals to be prepared at a school kitchen rather than elsewhere in the community.

Kingsport is going a step further, using school buses to deliver meals to students who can’t get them. Meanwhile, Sullivan County has launched an online survey of students to help Sullivan school officials determine where the community carry-out or drive-by locations should be.

