Cherokee NJROTC wins Rocky Top orienteering meet

ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee NJROTC orienteering team placed first overall on March 7 in the Rocky Top orienteering meet sponsored by Cocke County High School NJROTC at the Clyde Austin 4-H Center in Greeneville.

Cherokee’s male team placed first overall.

Individual awards included: Leif Hollingsworth, first; Keegan Horn, second; Kameron Sauceman, third; Noah Eidson, fourth; and Josh McClellan, fifth.

Cherokee’s female team also placed first overall.

Individual awards included: Jessica Rawlings, first; Josie Roten, second; Jennifer Kiser, third; Emily Aviles, fourth; and Jewel MacGregor, fifth.

Orienteering is a sport that requires skills using a map and compass to navigate from point to point in usually unfamiliar terrain while moving at a quick speed.

To be efficient in orienteering, you must know how to read a map and be able to work with a good pace and efficiency. Once all the runners come back from completing their course, they are scored and the team with the highest score wins.

Orienteering is for all ages and degrees of fitness and skill. It provides the suspense and excitement of a treasure hunt. The object is to locate control points by using a map and compass to navigate the terrain.

Orienteering began in Scandinavia in the 1800s. By 1919 it was a competitive sport in Sweden. It came to the United States in 1946 as a recreational activity and later became a competitive sport.

Competitive orienteering involves running from point to point. It is more demanding than road running, not only because of the terrain, but because the participant must make decisions and keep track of the distance covered.

Although orienteering challenges both the mind and the body, the competitor’s ability to think under pressure and make wise decisions is sometimes more important than speed or endurance.