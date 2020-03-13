ETSU announces move to online-only classes following spring break

East Tennessee State University is suspending in-person classes following spring break in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, for three weeks through April 9.

ETSU President Brian Noland told the Press the university has been closely monitoring COVID-19’s spread across the globe since the beginning of the semester. The university has an emergency response team that was initially convening weekly but has been meeting daily for the past few weeks. The team has been helping the institution develop contingency and continuity of operation plans.

“Today we made the decision for a variety of reasons to move forward with the implementation of the plans,” Noland said Thursday. “Those plans are aimed at ensuring the safety of our faculty, staff and students and doing all that we can to assist in the state, regional and national efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

