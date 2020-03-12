Hawkins This & That: BOE honors Volunteer's state swim meet finalists

ROGERSVILLE — Volunteer High School’s five swim team members who competed at the state meet in Knoxville were honored last week by the Hawkins County Board of Education along with their coaches, Jim and Robin Whalen.

High school supervisor Thomas Floyd, who introduced the swimmers to the BOE, noted that swimming is different because all schools compete for the same state championship despite their size or whether they are public or private.

“Volunteer High competed against the major private schools who recruit swimmers from all over the world,” Floyd said. “Our five girls were part of the over 600 swimmers at the state meet.”

Maggie Bice, a freshman, swam the third leg of the 200 freestyle relay.

Amelia Henriott, a junior, made her second state meet appearance, swimming the butterfly in the 200 medley relay and second leg in the 200 free relay.

Ellie McLain, a junior, made her third state appearance, swimming the 200 individual medley, where she finished 55th out of 78; 100 breaststroke, finishing 45th out of 69; lead-off in the 200 free relay; and breaststroke in the 200 medley.

Leah Hostetler, a senior, made her first state appearance, swimming the freestyle leg on the 200 medley relay.

Tinsley Whalen, a senior, made her fourth state appearance, swimming the 50 freestyle and finishing 26th out of 87; 100 freestyle, finishing 47th out of 120; backstroke lead-off in the 200 medley; and anchor of the 200 freestyle relay. She was also the first ever regional champion from Hawkins County.

As a team in the 200 medley relay, Tinsley, Ellie, Amelia, and Leah finished 39th out of 56 teams. In the 200 freestyle relay, Ellie, Amelia, Maggie, and Tinsley finished 34th out of 47 teams, earning a season’s best time.

RCS boasts state Geography Bee finalist

Rogersville City School fourth-grader Brayden Brown has been named one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition on Friday, March 27.

To determine each school champion, GeoBee competitions were held in schools throughout the state with students in the fourth through eighth grades. This year, an estimated 2.4 million students competed nationally in the GeoBee, and Brown is among 8,661 school champions across the nation.

State champions will receive a medal, $1,000 in cash, other prizes, and a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the national championship, where they will compete for additional cash, awards and college scholarships.The second- and third-place state GeoBee winners will receive cash awards of $300 and $100, respectively.

Take the Chamber of Commerce survey

The Rogersville Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to share its opinions about downtown and the future of Rogersville Main Street.

As part of this initiative, a survey for anyone interested in downtown Rogersville is being conducted and can be found at the following web address: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YPJ8SGC.

All responses are confidential and will be collected by the National Main Street Center. Results of the survey will be provided to the Rogersville Main Street Program in the coming months to help continue its efforts to make downtown successful. The survey will close on Friday, March 20.

Surgoinsville 10 Miler set for Saturday

The 18th annual Surgoinsville 10 Miler road race is scheduled for Saturday at 8 a.m. and ends at the Surgoinsville Middle School. The race is part of the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton.

Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series can contact Skelton, the race director, at (423) 272-4812 or [email protected]

Race applications can be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.

Other upcoming races include: the Laurel Run Ascent 11 mile trail race on April 11 at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill, the Amis Mill 10K road race on May 2 at the Amis Mill Eatery in Rogersville, and the Firecracker 4 Miler road race on June 27 at Phipps Bend in Surgoinsville.

No Kid Hungry School Breakfast Heroes

When Coordinated School Health Director Erika Phillips saw the data on how many students in Hawkins County were missing breakfast each morning, she was determined to find a way to implement breakfast after the bell districtwide.

Phillips joined forces with Child Nutrition Director Mandy Kenner to gain the support of district leaders and get input from each principal on which model would work best in their school.

In October 2019, Hawkins County began serving breakfast after the bell at all 18 schools and school officials credit flexibility and teamwork for the successful districtwide implementation.

Educators say that grab and go breakfast has been a great leadership opportunity for their students and that school nurses reported fewer morning visits thanks to the new opportunity to grab breakfast between classes.

As a result of the new program, Phillips and Kenner have been named among the No Kid Hungry organization’s 2020 School Breakfast Heroes — champions around the country who make school breakfast possible for kids. No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world.

Free Naloxone training in Church Hill

The Church Hill Health Department will be providing free Naloxone training Tuesday, March 24 from 6-7:15 p.m. at its facility at 247 Silver Lake Road. The training is limited to the first 25 people who call and register.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication used to block or reverse the effects of opioids in overdose situations.

The training will teach individuals how to effectively use the Naloxone nasal spray when a suspected opioid overdose has taken place. Kits containing the Naloxone nasal spray will be given to those that attend the training at no cost. Only one kit per household will be issued.

To register, call the Church Hill Health Department between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (423) 357-5341.