Processed peanuts, exercise grants subject of Kingsport school board votes

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is getting processed peanuts and beef and two new school buses for the 2020-21 school year, thanks to Board of Education votes Tuesday. The board also has approved chances at physical education equipment for Jefferson Elementary and a new mentorship program to serve teachers in training, both which could be funded by grants.

The Board of Education voted 5-0 to apply for a Project Fit America grant for Jefferson Elementary, which Principal Stephanie Potter said would be for an exercise area inside the track at Jefferson and be worth $16,000. Jackson and Roosevelt elementaries also have won such facilities, and the Jefferson one would require $4,100 to install. The grant would include curriculum and lessons.

In other action, the board:

— Approved 5-0 applying for a $33,400 grant for a mentor’s training initiative through the Tennessee Department of Education and University of Michican. It would involve 56 teachers, 28 who would get the mentor training and 28 who would be a control group and not get the training. The student teachers would be from East Tennessee State University and Milligan College, said Amy Doran, grant writer for the school system.

— Approved 5-0 the purchase of two new school buses from Mid-South Bus Center, a special educ bus for $120,579 and a 72-passenger regular education bus for $106,662,57. They should be received in 180 to 210 days, Chief Finance Officer David Frye said.

— Approved 5-0 award bids for beef and peanut commodity processing for School Nutrition Services. The bid for processing up to 3,000 pounds of U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) free peanuts was not to exceed $15,000 from Smucker’s, and the bid for processing up to 15,000 pounds of USDA-provide beef was not to exceed $25,000 from Tyson. Both were the only bids received for the work, Frye said.

— Recognized Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association wrestling individual state champions Jacks Hurst in the 145-pound category and Tre Morrisette in the 160-pound category, along with state runner-up Brennan Watkins in the 126-pound category. All are juniors. The head coach is Wesley Idlette, who is in the running to be national wrestling coach of the year as the Tennessee holder of that title, and assistant P.J. Ryan and Jack Mullins.

Jackson is the son of Joseph and Erin Hurst; Tre the son of James and Donna Morrisette and Brennan the son of Kevin and Pattie Watkins.

— Delayed consideration of a review and contract adjustment for Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse until a 5 p.m. called meeting before the March 31 work session.

— Approved 5-0 awarding a Cintas rental uniform agreement for the maintenance department for $28,735.20 for uniforms provided to workers.