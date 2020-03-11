Kingsport to seek cost estimate to finish Phase 1 of facilities plan

KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s school board and Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) are charting a course to complete Phase 1 of a school facilities plan developed five years ago, following an informal consensus at a joint work session on Tuesday afternoon.

That means Kingsport City Schools soon will send out a request for qualifications (RFQ) for architects so it can choose one to determine what it would cost to finish up Phase 1 of a 5-year-old facilities plan. The school system already has built the new entrance and Regional Center for Science and Technology at Dobyns-Bennett High School and the city has purchased Sullivan North High/Middle School from Sullivan County.

Remaining are the costs of renovating and upgrading Sullivan North to become the new Sevier Middle School by August of 2022; renovating the current Sevier building to become the new Jackson Elementary and doing some upgrades to D-B EXCEL. Remnants of the city’s share of $140 million in capital improvements bonds won’t cover all the work, school and city officials agreed.

Mayor Pat Shull said he supports moving ahead with Phase 1, and Vice Mayor Colette George said the city and school board need “a real number on what is necessary to finish Phase 1” and a prioritized list of what should be done first and what could be done later.

WHAT’S THE PLAN?

The plan is for the RFQ deadline to be near the end of March and the Board of Education (BOE) and then BMA to approve the hiring at their April meetings. The consensus means the school system will not revisit the DeJong-Richter study or the data on which it was based. Enrollment projections DeJong-Richter did are within 20 students of this year enrollment, school officials said.

And members of the BOE assured the BMA the current course was the right one, based on a 2015 facilities study by DeJong-Richter, later bought by Cooperative Strategies.

The original study said the additional renovations and maintenance at D-B would cost $8 million, D-B EXCEL another $500,000; renovation of North to a middle school, $1.5 million; and renovation of Sevier to an elementary, $2 million. George said she doesn’t even remember seeking the $2 million Sevier renovation estimate.

Upshaw said a former DeJong-Richter official working for Cooperative said the $1.5 million was more or less to change out the door locks, put up new signs and paint and that the Sullivan County part of the study said $7 million in improvements were needed to North as it sat in 2015.

WHAT DID CITY OFFICIALS THINK?

“We were told that building was in great shape,” George said, while Alderman Tommy Olterman said the county is “not going to do anything but hand us the keys” and that he always knew $1.5 million was just a start on revamping the building the city bought for $20 million. Still, Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said the cost worked out to about $77 a square foot, not counting the outdoor facilities there, compared to $200-per-square-foot costs for new school construction.

Some good financial news, Moorhouse said, is that not all the planned renovations may be needed for D-B because of the single Tribe Time lunch period means students at various places around the building, not just the cafeteria. On the down side, Upshaw said the D-B EXCEL expenses, for the facility adjoining the Administrative Support Center of KCS downtown, were to be paid at least in part by a Project Inspire grant that never materialized.