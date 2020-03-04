Hawkins This & That: Schools launch $200 scavenger hunt to promote good attendance

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County School System is using a “Scavenger Hunt” with prizes throughout March to help promote good attendance among students and staff.

Attendance supervisor Greg Sturgill's distinct “#Strive4LessThan5” posters have been posted in public places throughout Hawkins County.

When a student or school system employee finds a poster, they need to take a “selfie” of him or herself with that poster. They then post that selfie to either their Facebook or Twitter page, tag the Hawkins County Schools page, and include the hashtag #Strive4LessThan5 with each selfie post.

The student who posts the most poster selfies wins $200. The school employee who posts the most poster selfies wins a $50 gift certificate to Regal Movie Theaters.

The cash prize was donated by the sponsors on the bottom of the poster, and the movie gift card for staff was donated by Dr. Michelle Harless.

The winners will be announced the week of April 6.

Cherokee Lake spring cleanup

The “Annual Spring Cherokee Lake Cleanup” is scheduled for Saturday, March 21 — rain or shine.

Volunteers are asked to meet that day beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Dave Miller's Lakeside Marina, 110 Bluff Village Rd., Bean Station — do your own clean up.

Free bags and other supplies which were donated by the Tennessee Valley Authority will be available, and the cleanup is schedule to last until around 12:30 p.m.

For more information about the March 21 cleanup event, contact Donna Dunn with the Cherokee Lake Users Association at (631) 495-0031.

Of One Accord volunteer honored

Phyllis Delph, who is a longtime volunteer in Sneedville for the Rogersville-based Of One Accord ministry programs, was the recipient of the Americans Helping Americans “Helper of the Month” award for February.

Delph has volunteered with Of One Accord Ministry in Sneedville for over 20 years at the thrift store and other programs, contributing more than 5,000 volunteer hours during that time.

Phyllis serves her neighbors in every way she can. She has helped the local United Methodist Church ministry since 2000 with the Community Clothing Center. Children’s clothing is collected, sorted and parents are allowed to come weekly to find clothes for their children.

But the one volunteer effort that makes Phyllis shine most is working at the Shepherd’s Corner, the thrift store and food pantry headquarters for Of One Accord Ministry.

Rogersville FBC hosts first 'Ladies Night' Thursday

The Rogersville First Baptist Church is starting a “Ladies Night” event that will meet on the first Thursday each Month.

All ladies are invited to attend for a casual time of Bible Study, Prayer and Fellowship.

Ladies Night begins at 7 p.m., and light refreshments will be served. Rogersville First Baptist Church is located at 119 W. Washington St. in downtown Rogersville.

CHS Culinary Arts a big hit at Chamber breakfast

Hawkins County Schools hosted the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce Breakfast meeting last Thursday morning at the bus garage meeting room.

Cherokee High School was well represented during the meeting with student school board representative Cooper Bolton offering a presentation about the Career Technical Education opportunities offered by the school system.

Some of that CTE hard work was also put to good use in the form of breakfast, which was prepared and served by the CHS Culinary Arts program.

Hawkins EMA focused on weather safety

On Monday, Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency staff met with leaders from the National Weather Service in Morristown.

Hawkins County EMA learned about some tools that make their ability to monitor weather events more efficient and enhance communications with the National Weather Service during large weather events.

“As always, the safety and well-being of the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County is our top priority,” said EMA director Jamie Miller.

McPheeters Bend loves its Related Arts Teachers

On McPheeters Bend Related Arts Appreciation Day, recently, students and staff at McPheeters Bend Elementary School south of Church Hill expressed their thanks to Mr.B (Kerry Bloodworth), Tonni Carrigan, April Stovall, Rhonda Abbott and Coach G (Katie Goulds).

“You all work very hard to make sure our students have a well rounded education infused with the arts, fitness, a love of reading and strategies to cope and deal with their emotions,” Goulds said. “We appreciate you all so much. Thank you for all you do.”