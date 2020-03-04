Hawkins County School System announces Teachers of the Year

ROGERSVILLE — As a classroom interventionist at Mooresburg Elementary School, Bree Lawson works tirelessly to ensure that no student falls through the cracks academically.

It's the work she enjoys, and Lawson says she “feels very blessed to work at such a great school with co-workers that feel like family.”

Ask her colleagues and they'll tell you that Lawson's daily, cheerful disposition and her genuine excitement in celebrating victories and accomplishments with the students are just a few of the reasons that Mooresburg Elementary feels very blessed to have her.

Church Hill Intermediate feels the same way about physical education and health teacher Patricia Chapman.

Chapman leads the school in positive behavior incentives and is constantly creating new and fun ways to get students involved at school.

She sponsors the Student Ambassador program and has been an inspiration to the entire school by modeling and driving the Leader in Me program this year.

Like Lawson, Chapman spends many hours behind the scenes to build a positive culture and environment at her school.

Chapman and Lawson also share something else in common. They're just two examples of the Hawkins County School System's 18 elite Teachers of the Year in 2019-20 for each individual school.

Every year, one teacher at each school is chosen by his or her peers to represent that school at the Teacher of the Year Banquet. This year’s banquet will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at 6 p.m. at the Charles Fuller Training Center (bus garage).

Director of Schools Matt Hixson describes the event as an opportunity to celebrate the teachers who have been chosen by their peers as the cream of the crop and recognize those who go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure each and every student who passes through their classroom doors will be supported and challenged to accomplish their very best.

During the banquet, the three overall Teachers of the Year for 2019-20 will be announced, including one in elementary (K-fourth), one in middle (fifth-eighth), and one for high school (ninth-12th).

Aside from Bree Lawson and Patricia Chapman, this year's 16 other Teachers of the Year for their individual school are:

Bulls Gap eighth-grade math teacher Darlene Trent.

Carters Valley Elementary first-grade teacher Alisha Perry.

Cherokee High School band director Brandon Linkous.

Church Hill Elementary School special education teacher Missy Bray.

Church Hill Middle School eighth-grade social studies teacher Daris Green.

Clinch School fifth-grade teacher Stacey Reed.

Hawkins Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Dwain Brewer.

Joseph Rogers Primary second-grade special education teacher Carol Edwards.

Keplar Elementary special education teacher Donna Michelle Reed.

McPheeters Bend Elementary music teacher Tonni Carrigan.

Mount Carmel Elementary kindergarten teacher Michelle Shanks.

Rogersville Middle School physical education teacher Lisa Jarnigan.

St. Clair Elementary physical education teacher Matthew Davenport.

Surgoinsville Elementary first-grade teacher Michelle “Missy” Eaton.

Surgoinsville Middle School eighth-grade algebra and math teacher Isaiah Spivey.

Volunteer High School chorus teacher Josh Wenger.