Go green for St. Patrick’s Day

GO GREEN WITH GREENS

The obvious way to go green is to incorporate green produce into your meals! Dark leafy greens are rich in vitamins C and K as well as antioxidants including beta carotene, the precursor for vitamin A. These nutrients help remove free radicals from the body and protect against chronic disease. Darker colors mean more nutrients, so get creative by choosing a variety of greens for different colors and textures. Other green veggies like broccoli, green beans, green peppers and cucumber are great additions as well. Vegetables and herbs can also provide the perfect green color for your St. Patrick’s Day festivities without the addition of artificial food coloring. Try using herbs such as basil to make a pesto or add pureed leafy greens, avocado or broccoli to dips and sauces for a festive green color the natural way.

GO GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE

Going green can also mean making sure you are doing your part to support a sustainable food system. Earth Day is just around the corner on April 22, so start early this year by focusing on different ways that you can “eat greener” for sustainability. One tip is to avoid food waste. Reducing your own food waste is not only better for the environment, but it saves you money as well! Start by keeping track of the food you have on hand and its shelf life so you can make sure to use it before it spoils. Plan your meals and your grocery list around what you have so you don’t end up throwing it away. If you have leftovers, freeze them for a convenient meal later instead of tossing in the trash. You could also pay it forward by donating unused food and ingredients to local food pantries if available. It may seem small, but if we each do our part, it goes a long way to promote a sustainable future.