KINGSPORT — A condolences book will be available at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Saturday for those who’d like to contribute a memory or simple signature in homage to Times News columnist Roy H. Odom II, who died last week.

The registry will be set up on a table expected to include a photo of Odom and a floral tribute.

Odom was a big fan of downtown Kingsport, and especially loved the Farmers Market. The condolences book, along with a collection of his “A Little Thyme in the Garden” columns, will be donated to the Kingsport City Archives.

The event is hosted by the Kingsport Farmers Market, Gate City Funeral Home and the Kingsport Times News, with much help and support from friends of Roy.