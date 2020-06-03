Dollywood Parks and Resorts set reopening dates

PIGEON FORGE — Dollywood Parks and Resorts start reopening beginning with Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa on June 10. Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park open June 15 and 16 for season pass guests only. Both parks open to the general public on June 17.

Park and resort officials said the move comes after much careful preparation and all operations will adhere to the Tennessee Pledge and state operational restrictions.

“We are excited to get open and to welcome families back to the Great Smoky Mountains. Brighter Days are here!” Dolly Parton said. “We have been blessed to work with some incredible experts at Covenant Health and with the State of Tennessee as we have navigated this extraordinary situation. Their advice and teamwork has provided untold help to make sure we are doing the right thing.”

A big adjustment: reservations and/or date-specific tickets are required and occupancy is limited.

According the Dollywood website:

Warning

• “Any interaction with the general public poses an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19. People who show no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. The CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.”

Screenings

• All Guests must have their temperature screened. Touchless temperature screenings will be conducted prior to admittance. Anyone displaying a temperature of 100. 40 Fahrenheit or above will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance.

• Guests with a fever exceeding 100.40 Fahrenheit will not be permitted entry.

• Additionally, anyone who traveled in the same vehicle with that guest will not be permitted entry. Refunds or rain checks may be offered.

• Park hosts must undergo a temperature check and health screening prior to work and will not be permitted to work if they have a temperature or do not pass the screening.

• All Guests will be screened with a four question health assessment prior to entry.

Reservations

• Reservations can be made for one date and one park per session. If you’d like to visit multiple dates you will need to complete a reservation for the first date, then make a separate reservation for the next date. Reservations can be made on the day of your visit but are subject to availability based on capacity. Reservations can be made up to 45 days in advance.

At Dollywood (subject to change) you can reserve:

• Up to two Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays per month.

• Up to three Low Capacity or Almost Full days per month.

• Up to three consecutive days at any time.

At Dollywood's Splash Country (subject to change) you can reserve:

• Up to two Saturdays or Sundays per month.

• Up to three Low Capacity or Almost Full days per month.

• Up to three consecutive days at any time.

Masks

• Face masks or face coverings are required for all visitors ages 3 and up, with some exceptions. Some of the exceptions where masks are not required are while eating, on water park attractions or select coasters at Dollywood.

• All employees and vendors are required to wear masks. Each employee is provided a clean mask when they arrive and will wear throughout their shift. Staff have also been thoroughly trained on hygiene practices.

• Guests are encouraged to bring a mask with them when visiting. However, masks will be provided for guests in need. We recommend reviewing the CDC's webpage on appropriate daily-use facemask for additional guidance

From a press release:

• Social distancing guidelines will limit the capacity of the parks on a daily basis. As a result, season passholders will be required to reserve the date and time they wish to visit and general admission guests will purchase a date-based ticket to ensure all have a safer, socially-distanced experience. Reservations can be made at www.Dollywood.com/reservations and on the Dollywood mobile app where a how-to video will demonstrate the process.

• Additionally, prior to entering the facilities, hosts and visitors must have a touchless temperature screening. Face coverings are required for all but children under three years old.

• Guests will not be required to wear a mask while eating. Masks are not required on all waterpark attractions at Dollywood’s Splash Country or on select coasters and water attractions at Dollywood due to the dynamics of the attractions.

• Additional information about masks and a video detailing the safety and operational changes at the park are available for review at www.Dollywood.com/playsafe and on the mobile app.

“As Dolly said, we are now ready to reopen and get back to the business of ‘Making Memories Worth Repeating’ for our loyal and passionate guests to both our parks and resort,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said. “The team has faced this challenge head on and they have made numerous operational changes we believe will help with the safety of our guests and hosts as we continue to deal with the coronavirus. Safety is—and always will be—one of our highest priorities.”