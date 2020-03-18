MECC Foundation honors short story, poetry contest winners

Middle School Short Story
First Place: Corey Gray, Ridgeview Middle School, “The Wraith”
Second Place: Olive Jeffery, Union Middle School, “The Dreaming Champion”
Third Place: Leylah Hamilton, a homeschool student, “All in a Lifetime”
High School Short Story
First Place: Claire Childress, a homeschool student, “Celebrity Happiness”
Second Place: Shelby Ann Peace, Union High School, “Like a Bat”
Third Place: Emily Katelin Mae Hall, Central High School, “The Empress of Malatonia”
Adult Category Short Story
First Place: Donita Ratliff Kennedy, Kingsport, “Sitting Up with the Dead”
Second Place: Greg Sturgill, Wise, “Red and Milky White”
Third Place: Kelly Pilkenton, Norton, “An Automatonomatic Fear”
Middle School Poetry
First Place: Kiarah Hamilton, a home school student, “Dreams Keep You Alive”
Second Place: Rachel Mullins, Ridgeview Middle School, “Infinite Imagination”
Third Place: Lauren Wood, Ridgeview Middle School, “Dear Shakespeare”
High School Poetry
First Place: Emily Kaitlin Mae Hall, Central High School, “In My Wildest Dreams”
Second Place: Ethen Roberts, Sullivan Central High School, “Mispelled”
Third place: Noah Smith, a homeschool student, “The Men of Culloden”
Adult Poetry
First Place: McKenzie Templeton, Gate City, “Snowflakes”
Second Place: Eboni Hamilton, Big Stone Gap, “A Deer in the Headlights”
Third Place: Donna Hamilton, Church Hill, “The Girl and the Balloon”
