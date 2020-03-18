'Supplies are running low' at Hunger First

KINGSPORT — The pantry isn’t quite bare at Hunger First , but concerns over coronavirus, increased demand for food and the usual reduction in donations this time of year are taking a toll.

The clothes closet portion of the operation is closed because of coronavirus, but the leader of the agency said it still is providing groceries to those in need and delivering hot meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We’re still operational,” Michael Gillis, director of Hunger First, said Tuesday afternoon following an “influx” of people who came in Monday.

“Supplies are running low for sure and the ability to purchase,” Gillis said. “We’re taking care of our homeless.”

He said nonperishable food items are needed most, including canned food and dry goods, but he said the operation also can take fresh and frozen meats and other items requiring freezing or refrigeration. Hunger First passes out boxes of groceries to go and hot lunches to those in need. He said that the usual budget for food purchases is $200 to $400 a month to supplement food donations.

For instance, Gillis said he usually uses monetary donations to buy hamburger meat to go along with spaghetti and other pastas.

He said the operation generally gets heavier donations from late November and December through mid-March and serves 800 to 1,200 individuals a month. All told, Gillis said about 300 to 400 families depend on Hunger First for at least some food, which he said is a large group, considering the budget of the nonprofit is about $39,000 a year.

According to its website, in February Hunger First helped 820 people (600 adults and 220 children) with food.

Hunger First was founded in 1996 by the late Cindy Risk, Gillis’ mother, and provides food and clothing to anyone in need with no questions asked. Gillis said the operation does not use food banks or get support like some other nonprofit groups do.

Hunger First can take monetary donations through its website, https://hunger-first.org/. To set up donations of food or other physical items, which Gillis can pick up, call (423) 765-1144 or send a message via the group’s Facebook page, which also has information about the operation.